DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A three vehicle accident ended in a man going to jail for DUI.

It happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon, near the intersection of Commercial Drive and Route 48.

Police say a driver side swiped one car, and rear ended the other. Officers had to shut down the road while they cleaned up the scene.

The 50-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.