Driver arrested after car slams into auto lot building

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a man for driving under the influence Sunday evening.

Westville officers were called out to a report of a car crashing into a building in the 100 block of E. Main St. When they arrived, they found a car had slammed through the wall of Hills Used Cars. Officers said the tires of the car were still spinning and smoking. They tried calling the driver, who appeared to be unconscious. They struggled at first to get him out of the car because it was wedged between another vehicle and the wall. Once they got into the building through another entrance, they were faced with heavy smoke and again struggled to reach the driver. Once Westville firefighters arrived, they were able to pull the driver out through the rear window. He woke up as they were taking him out. He refused medical care and had no apparent injuries.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence, driving without a valid license and criminal damage to a property over $500. His case has been turned over to the Vermilion County State’s Attorney.

Managers with Hills Used Cars told WCIA no one was hurt. They are waiting to hear back from insurance on how much the damage will cost. They hope to be fully operational again later in the week.