Drive-thru job fair targets those laid off during pandemic

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The month of June has been designated as American Job Fair Month, and as part of that national effort the East Central Illinois workNet division of the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) is hosting a job fair on Thursday, June 25. The job fair will be held from 3-7pm at Ervin Park in Tuscola. The event is free and open to the public.

“I’m excited for this job fair provided by East Central Illinois workNet and the opportunity it gives to both job seekers and employers,” says Tuscola Chamber and Economic Development Director Brian Moody. “We are already seeing the benefits to Douglas County of having a local workforce development office located here in Tuscola.”

Some of Douglas County’s top employers will be present and seeking candidates. They are actively hiring in manufacturing, logistics, construction, solar, distribution, logistics, retail, and early childhood teachers and support staff. Workforce development staff from the RPC will also be present with information on how to access paid training while still working or laid off and collecting unemployment benefits. Funds are currently available for eligible applicants who want to further their career or education.

East Central Illinois workNet assists clients with job search resources while providing specific education and training opportunities for low-income, underemployed, and dislocated workers in Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, and Piatt Counties. Based at the Illinois workNet Center in Champaign, the program is focused on helping meet the needs of businesses, job seekers, and those who want to further their careers.