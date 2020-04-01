Drive-through testing postponed

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The First Christian Church released a statement postponing plans to hold a mobile test site for COVID-19 Wednesday. Plans to partner with a local healthcare clinic have been put on hold after contact with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

The following is the statement from First Christian Church:

In the interest of serving our local community, First Christian Church initially partnered with a local health care clinic to provide a mobile test site for COVID-19. After further conversation with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and medical officials, we have been advised to postpone this partnership. All parties involved desire to bring health to our community in a safe and secure process. We are all in this journey together. We ask that we all honor the requests of our local officials and the “Shelter in Place” order.“ Michelle Jacob

Central Services Director

It should be noted the state’s directive is “stay-at-home,” not “Shelter-in-Place” as stated in the release.