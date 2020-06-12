Drive-in to host virtual concert

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Concert-goers itching to get back to a live show may have to wait just a bit longer, but the Harvest Moon Drive-In is trying to give people a similar experience.

It was announced Thursday morning that country singer Garth Brooks would be having a virtual concert on June 27. It is going to be played live at drive-ins across the country. Harvest Moon says they are going to use both of their screens to show the concert.

It will cost $100 for each carload. Harvest Moon will have 250 to 400 parking spaces. The number depends on what phase the state is in.

“The old-school Americana mixed with new style technology,” says general manager Ben Harroun. “You can still experience the whole concert, have good sound, have great picture, you can be closer than you would be at say a big, outdoor amphitheater. And it’s going to cost you a heck of a lot less. It’s win-win in my book.”

Harvest Moon is also hosting two in-person concerts on the days before the Garth Brooks show. Those tickets are sold out. They will have one more on the day after the virtual show with a yet to be announced band.