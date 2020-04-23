Drive-in looking for clearance to open

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Once thought of as a thing of the past, drive-in movie theaters around the country are now seeing a pandemic resurgence.

For Harvest Moon in Gibson City, they are still looking for permission to open. March 27 was supposed to be their initial opening, but they say they were not named an essential business. Right now, they are having conversations with local legislators to bring their case to the governor. They are starting to craft a plan to open and keep everyone safe. Like keeping people in their cars and limiting lines for concessions and the bathroom.

“We’re ready to follow the lead once we get the okay but we have to be 100 percent safe in what we’re going to do,” says General Manager Ben Harroun. “We also have to be allowed to do it because we’re not going to try to ruin anything for people.”

They say they are investing in mobile apps for buying tickets and concessions. They are hoping they may be able to open by the first weekend in May.