Drive-by shooting terrifies homeowner

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Jill Berckefeldt was jolted awake Saturday morning when her home became a target.

“It was insane… all over some marijuana,” said Berckefeldt.

“Sounded like somebody was beating on the glass of my window, and when I opened my door, my daughter was crouched down, hiding,” said the homeowner. “She was like frantic on the phone with 911, telling them that somebody was shooting our house.”

Nine gunshots were fired at her home in the 400 block of DeWitt Avenue. Some bullets came through where her family was.

Police say Dylan Shull shot at the house knowing that people, including a baby, were inside. Berckefeldt says he was actually inside her home just days before.

“He knew where he was shooting, and he knew that my two-month-old grandbaby… that was her room too.”

“The shooter admitted that he knew an infant was in the residence, and that’s one of the most disturbing aspects of this case,” said Mattoon Police Chief Jason Taylor.

Investigators say the drive-by was retaliation over drugs that were paid for with fake money. Dillon Collier was driving the car Shull was riding in. Both teens are charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, but Berckefeldt believes the punishment should be harsher.

“They should’ve been charged with attempted murder because he knowingly shot our house knowing we were home,” said Berckefeldt.

But police say, the answer lies in the intent.

“It was the scare, not the kill. Unfortunately, there actions were obviously very reckless,” said Taylor.

Several neighbors said they heard the gun shots too. They said they were planning to move out of the area to get away from the growth in violence.

While police were investigating the drive-by, they found stolen guns. Bailey Hutchinson was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.