Drive-by event honors veterans

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Veterans were honored in a drive-by ceremony today. It was organized by rotary members in Champaign and Urbana.

This was a safe alternative to the huge meal they normally host. Around 250 people usually come to that. This year they knew they’d have to cancel, but one rotary member thought, why not try something different? He organized this drive-thru line at Hessel Park in Champaign.

Veterans drove through and were greeted by patriotic music, pizza slices, cookies and drinks. Organizers say it’s the least they can do to give a well-deserved thank-you.

“We all have people that have served our country, family a friends over the decades of our country, and to me personally, it really hit me in 1991 when yellow ribbons went on everybody’s tree,” explained Champaign West Rotary Club and drive-by organizer Jim Lukeman. “That has stayed with me to this day, and I’ve always just loved this day and celebrating the wonderful heroes of our country.”

Herald “Bud” VanDiver (middle) pictures with Pat Pfeiffer (right)

Among the veterans who stopped by today was Herald or “Bud” Vandiver (middle). He’s a 95-year-old veteran who served in the Army Airforce in WWII.