Drewitt wins Lincoln Land Championship, Campbell earns best finish all season

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Three former Illini were in the field for the final round of the Lincoln Land Championship in Springfield. Brian Campbell led the group, notching his best score all season going 10 under for the weekend to tie for 29th. Nick Hardy who finished even with par after Sunday’s round, and tied for 35th while Scott Langley dropped to 66th place, after shooting 4 over par.

Meanwhile, it was Brett Drewitt that finished 19 under to win the 2020 Lincoln Land Championship. The Australia-native almost never made the trip to Springfield. Now that he’s the Lincoln Land Championship winner, he’s sure glad he did.

“I was just home, missing my little 18-month old boy and my wife,” says Drewitt. “Things weren’t going great and maybe a week off was going to be that little spark but I ended up coming and I kind of just went for it.”

This marked his first tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour carding a 3-under 68 to take the title by one. Drewitt made a clutch par save on the final hole to outlast Harry Hall, who bogeyed 18.

“It was tough coming down the stretch but that two-putt on the last was quite a good feeling,” says Drewitt.”

It was just like old times for Brian Campbell and Nick Hardy, playing in the same pairing on Sunday. The former teammates even wore matching orange shirts, although it wasn’t planned. Neither guy finished well in the windy conditions, but it’s another paycheck for Hardy, who needed to go three under in his final three holes on Friday just to make the cut

“Friday afternoon with about four holes to play I didn’t think I’d be here right now so I am pretty proud of the way I battled on Friday to make the cut,” says Hardy. “Then just a frustrating weekend. I played really well I just didn’t get the putts to drop at all.”

“Take the positives away from this week and you know,” says Campbell. “Take that feeling and go to the next week. So overall, feeling pretty good.”