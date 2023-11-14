CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Driven to Reach Excellence & Academic Achievement for Males (DREAAM) has announced their 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway in Champaign.

It will take place on Nov. 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church. The event will include a buffet and free winter coats for children in attendance.

“We are excited to once again open our doors and hearts to our neighbors during this season of gratitude,” Founder and CEO Tracy Dace said. “Our Thanksgiving Giveaway is a way for us to give back and express our deep appreciation for the support we receive from the community

throughout the year.”

DREAAM aims to empower young boys and men through community and family outreach.