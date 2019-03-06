Drainage issue on city council's agenda

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The city council will decide Tuesday night whether to take over homes to fix a drainage issue.

Homes in Garden Hills have had problems with drainage. Now, the council is considering buying the homes on Hedge Road along the railroad tracks.

Some have had water pool in their yard while others have had flooding in their homes. The city sent out notices in October letting people and property owners know about the plans.

Public works says they have experience helping move people. It will affect about 46 homes in the area.

The city has already set aside about $5 million to help pay for relocation of tenants.

Public works says it will make sure everyone whose homes they take will have a place to live before construction starts.