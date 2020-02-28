Drag show helps celebrate holiday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An annual drag show is scheduled for next week. Illini Hillel hosts its 3rd Purim Drag Show with proceeds going to Uniting Pride, the local LGBTQ+ community center.

The holiday of Purim is a celebration of triumph over adversity and pride in self-identity and community. The drag show will be a retelling of the story of Queen Esther who, in proclaiming her Jewish identity, helped save the Jews of Persia from a troubling fate.

Nine local and student drag performers will be featured to help tell the story of the holiday.

Rabbi Ariel Naveh, senior Jewish educator at Illini Hillel describes the show as “an entertaining, silly, and truly unique way to lift up a story of freedom and hope, while continuing to place importance that only on Purim should our students feel the need to mask their whole selves in our community.”