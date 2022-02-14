CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Dr. Uretz Oliphant has recently been named as the Interim Dean of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine.

According to university officials, Dr. Oliphant came to Carle in 1992 and used to specialize in trauma and critical care. He also was the regional dean of the Urbana division of the University of Illinois College of Medicine. Now, Dr. Oliphant serves as a clinical professor in the Carle Illinois College of Medicine and is a general surgeon specializing in bariatrics and general surgery at Carle.

Officials stated, “Thanks to his seasoned experience in various leadership roles and a strong record of dedicated service to the college, Dr. Oliphant will provide Carle Illinois College of Medicine with welcome stability during this transition period. His broad name recognition across our campus leaves no doubt that he will continue to advance Carle Illinois College of Medicine in its academic, research and service missions.”

Ryann Monahan, Interim Director of Marketing and Communications, said Dr. Oliphant will be Interim Dean until a permanent dean is named and on campus. The Office of the Provost is expected to announce Carle Illinois’ permanent dean this semester.

Dr. Oliphant was an undergraduate student at Boston University. He went to the University of Minnesota for medical school. He did his residency in Surgery at the University of Illinois affiliated program.