CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Dr. Ngozi Ezike is leaving the agency after three years of service.

Dr. Ezike’s last day will be March 14.

“Dr. Ngozi Ezike has led the Illinois Department of Public Health for over three years, her tenure defined not only by her ability to provide the latest expertise and data, but also her empathy and compassion – becoming a beacon of stability for millions during a time of tremendous uncertainty,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Her departure is a change I am loathe to accept, but I have utmost faith that Dr. Ezike’s next journey will also bring more good to the world – as has been the hallmark of every step of her career. She will go down in the Illinois history books as a woman who saved lives and changed our state for the better.”

“It has been a great honor serving the people of Illinois as the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. Being the state’s top doc during a global pandemic has been challenging to say the least, but it has been an amazing journey to work with so many great public health professionals and leaders from all sectors,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “I want to thank Governor Pritzker for the opportunity he provided me and for his dedication to the people of this great state. The dedicated men and women of IDPH, will continue their mission-driven work to protect the health and safety of all Illinois residents.”

Amaal Tokars, PhD., who is currently the Assistant Director of IDPH will serve as interim director while a nationwide search is conducted to find a permanent replacement.

Amaal V.E. Tokars, PhD., has served as IDPH Assistant Director since June 2020 and is a Certified Public Health Administrator with a wide range of expertise. Prior to joining the administration, Tokars worked at the Kendall County Health Department and served as the President of the Northern Illinois Public Health Consortium. Previously, Tokars served at the Association for Individual Development for 14 years where she managed over 30 health and human services sites and programs.

Gov. Pritzker stated, “Dr. Ezike has big shoes to fill, and I’m pleased to announce that one of her top deputies – Amaal Tokaars, who has joined us at COVID-19 updates in the past – will be leading IDPH in the interim as we look for a permanent successor. Amaal Tokaars has been an instrumental senior member of Dr. Ezike’s leadership team, and the people of Illinois will be lucky to have her watching out for them.”