Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Countywide Celebration to be held next weekend

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The 21st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Countywide Celebration will be held on Jan. 16., according to The MLK Countywide Committee and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Advocacy for Justice Committee.

Officials said the event will be at Krannert Center for Performing Arts, starting at 4 p.m. The Community Choir begins at 4:30 p.m. and the program begins at 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.

This year’s featured keynote speaker is Derek Barber King, Sr., a nephew of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

During the ceremony, three community members will be honored with prestigious awards in recognition of their work to uphold the principles and ideals of Dr. King, including:

Janice Walker – Recipient of the Doris Hoskins Prestigious Community Service Award

Courage Connection – Recipient of the James R. Burgess, Jr. – Susan Freiburg Humanitarian Award

James TYGAR Corbin – Recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Achievement Award

The public is also invited to attend the Unity Breakfast on Jan. 17 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Vineyard Church of Central Illinois. It is free and open to the public.

The MLK Countywide Committee and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Advocacy for Justice Committee said they look forward to continuing to recognize the achievements of area youth and the commitment of community members, while also honoring the significant contributions to civil and human rights practiced by Dr. King. The MLK Countywide Committee is comprised of the City of Champaign, City of Urbana, Parkland College, University of Illinois, Champaign County, and the Village of Rantoul.