DPD: Two hurt in Sunday afternoon shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says one person is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Hickory and North Illinois streets.

Sgt. Chris Copeland says two male victims were hurt by the gunfire. He says one of them was shot in the head, and the other was shot in the arm.

He adds the first victim’s head injury is life-threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information when available.