DPD releases further details on crash that claimed life of motorcyclist

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) is continuing their investigation of a deadly crash Sunday afternoon and are asking any potential witnesses to come forward.

A Thursday press release from DPD says officers responded around 5 p.m. Sunday to a reported car vs. motorcycle crash at Williams and Fairweight streets. Arriving at the scene, police found 29-year-old Sean T. Dye, of Danville, who was wounded several times after the collision.

DPD says they learned that Dye was riding a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle when he crashed into a 2013 Buick sedan that was trying to cross the intersection. The 29-year-old was taken to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center’s Emergency room, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Buick was being driven by an 81-year-old Danville woman, police said. The driver and one passenger in the sedan were not hurt by the crash.

DPD said it and the Vermilion County’s Coroner’s Office immediately started investigating the collision. Officers interviewed several witnesses and recovered video camera footage that was captured at the scene.

Police said the video showed that the Buick sedan was heading southbound on Fairweight Street and approached the stop sign at Williams Street. It remained stopped at the stop sign and yielded to several other cars going both east and west down Williams Street, DPD added.

After yielding to the other cars, the Buick tried to cross the intersection, and then two motorcycles were seen “traveling at a high rate of speed” heading east down Williams Street, according to the release.

Dye’s motorbike then struck the rear-passenger side of the Buick, and both vehicles came to a stop.

DPD says they are still seeking further information from anyone who witnessed the crash. Once their investigation and report are completed, they say they will provide them to the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office for final review.

No further information about the crash was available Thursday.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.