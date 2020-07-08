Breaking News
Man sentenced for woman’s murder

DPD policeman promoted to sergeant

Local News

by: Brendan Denison

Posted: / Updated:

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An officer with the Danville Police Department (DPD) has been bumped up to a higher rank.

Policeman Kyle Butcher was sworn-in Wednesday morning to his new rank of sergeant in the city council chambers of the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building.

DPD Chief Christopher Yates said Butcher is a six-year veteran on the department, and is assigned to the patrol division. The chief added he is a Field Training Officer, and instructs Master Firearms and Defensive Tactics courses.

Butcher also serves on their crime scene unit, Yates said.

DPD Chief Christopher Yates (right) speaks to newly promoted Sgt. Kyle Butcher

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.