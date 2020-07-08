DPD policeman promoted to sergeant

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An officer with the Danville Police Department (DPD) has been bumped up to a higher rank.

Policeman Kyle Butcher was sworn-in Wednesday morning to his new rank of sergeant in the city council chambers of the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building.

DPD Chief Christopher Yates said Butcher is a six-year veteran on the department, and is assigned to the patrol division. The chief added he is a Field Training Officer, and instructs Master Firearms and Defensive Tactics courses.

Butcher also serves on their crime scene unit, Yates said.