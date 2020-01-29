DPD organizing Jr. Police Academy

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Area students have a chance to see what it’s like to be one of the area’s finest. The Danville Police Department is hosting its 15th annual Junior Citizens Police Academy.

Topics being covered include K-9 presentation and demonstration; crime scene investigating and processing; SWAT presentation and demonstration; how 911 works and a tour of the police station. 7th, 8th or high school students who live in or attend Danville schools can take part. The academy starts at the end of March.

15th annual Junior Citizens Police Academy

Danville Police Department

Public Safety Building

Every Tuesday, March 31 – April 21

6 – 9 pm

Graduation

Robert E. Jones Municipal Building City Hall

17 West Main

Wednesday, April 29

6 pm