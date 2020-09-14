DPD investigating shooting that hurt two

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police say two people showed up to the OSF Sacred Heart Emergency Room early Saturday morning with gunshot wounds.

A press release from the Danville Police Department said it got the report at 2:42 a.m. Saturday saying that two people had been shot.

Officers spoke with two men at the hospital: one was a 20-year-old Danville man and the other was a 27-year-old Chicago man. The Danville man had been shot in his arm and the Chicago man was shot in his back.

They told police that they were walking in the 300 block of Bradley Lane when someone began firing a gun at them. They didn’t know where the gunfire was coming from.

The two men ran away from the scene and got a ride to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported and no further information was available Monday morning.

Danville Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call DPD at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.