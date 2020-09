DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are asking drivers to avoid East Main Street near Bowman Avenue while crews respond to a car crash.

An emailed statement from Danville Police says the eastbound lanes of East Main Street, just east of Bowman Avenue, will be closed for a few hours.

The Danville Police Department added Ameren Illinois crews are working at the scene. It’s asking drivers to find an alternative route for safety measures.