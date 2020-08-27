DPD arrests ten during ‘prostitution detail’

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police conducted a ‘prostitution detail’ on Tuesday and Wednesday that led to ten arrests, including seven charged for solicitation of a prostitute.

A press release from the Danville Police Department (DPD) said the following men were charged with solicitation of a prostitute.

Gary W. Claywell, 69.

Jose A. Cardenas Jr., 44. Also charged with driving with a revoked license.

Gerald W. Brown, 69.

Lewis W. Cooper, 64.

Thomas C Waddell, 61. Also charged with driving with a revoked license.

Jesse F. Wyer, 68.

Garry M. Lynn, 74.

DPD officers arrested two women on prostitution charges: 33-year-old Starlina M. Greene, and 43-year-old Tricia D. Yeager.

Other arrests made during the detail included two additional men: 29-year-old Jiquary T. Walker, on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon, and 39-year-old Ryan E. White, for walking in the roadway.

“Those charged with Solicitation of a Prostitute were booked and released on a Danville City Ordinance violation and given a notice to appear in city court,” the release said. “All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”