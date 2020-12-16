DPD: 14-year-old shot while taking out trash

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police say a teenage boy was hurt in a shooting Tuesday evening.

A press release from the Danville Police Department says officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to a shots fired report on National Avenue near Main Street.

Once at the scene, officers found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in his torso.

Investigators say the boy told them he was walking outside to throw away some garbage when he heard gunshots — and was then hit by the gunfire.

Police say he was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. He was later released after treatment, the release adds.

Investigators say no suspect information is available, and no other injuries were reported.

Danville Police continue to investigate this shooting. They ask anyone with additional information to call them at at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.