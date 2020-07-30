DPD: 13-year-old girl reported missing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police say a 13-year-old girl who was last seen by her family July 10 may be in the area of Fair Oaks or Green Meadows.

A Facebook post from the Danville Police Department says Dzire A. Anderson left her residence 6:25 p.m. on July 10 at 1317 East English Street.

“Anderson’s mother does not know where Anderson is at, who she is with, and has not had any contact with Anderson since she left on July 10,” the post added.

Anderson is 5-feet-4-inches tall, 140lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sleeveless tank top, black furry slippers, and navy blue stretch pants.

Police say that the girl’s mother does not believe she is in any danger but wants her to return home.