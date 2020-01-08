Dozens use new law to apply for college financial aid

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Select groups of students became the first to apply for college financial aid in the state under a new law.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the law, which provides transgender students or those living in the country without legal permission to apply for financial aid, took effect January 1. But, Monday was the first day the Alternative Application for Illinois Financial Aid was operation.

Deputy Governor Jesse Ruiz says “several dozen” people applied. Previously, some students couldn’t apply for state financial aid because of a technicality which prevented them from using the federal Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).