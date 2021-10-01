Dozens of evictions filed in Champaign County ahead of the weekend

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– In a single day, 28 eviction cases were filed in Champaign County.

Compare that to a high of about eight or nine a day in the last couple of months, according to Champaign County Associate Judge Brett Olmstead. He said it “may be a sign of things to come.”

For months, it’s been unclear how many people will be sent packing once Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s eviction moratorium officially lifts on Sunday.

For months, renters were protected from evictions being filed in court under the moratorium. That is, up until Aug. 1. Since then, Judge Olmstead says the Champaign County Courthouse has been averaging about three cases filed per day.

We took a look at the filings by day this week, leading up to the end of the moratorium: No cases were filed on Monday or Tuesday, two were filed Wednesday, and then 28 came in on Thursday.

All 28 cases were filed by the same law firm, according to Olmstead.

“…So it looks like these were the cases they’ve been sitting on, but we’ll see if the trend continues,” he added.

In comparison to the rest of the last two months, Thursday is still very much an outlier.

Olmstead told me a large caseload awaits him come Monday morning, the first-day hearings and trials can be held over evictions.