Dozens join End White Silence rally

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People participated in a rally to End White Silence Wednesday night.

They gathered outside City Hall, calling for people to re-examine white privilege and micro-aggressions in their everyday lives.

“It’s considered one of the sundown towns, and a lot of times, even now, even though we don’t see racism like slavery, we see a lot of micro-aggressions, especially in this town,” organizer Matthew Harper said. “We just need to speak out because a lot of times, white people here recognize their privilege and recognize there’s a problem, but don’t really do anything about it.”

Harper brought pamphlets with information about micro-aggressions to the rally.

“I’m still learning,” he said. “I was raised here in Paxton, and I’m still learning more woke ideas.”

He said he hopes to plan more events for the community in the future.