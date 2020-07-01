Dozens give the “Gift of Life”

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Blood donations are always crucial, but giving back has become even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic forced many blood drives to cancel this spring. Community Blood Services of Illinois saw a decrease in about 20,000 units of blood since the start of the pandemic. That’s become an even bigger issue now that hospitals have started doing surgeries and cancer treatments again.

“The past couple of weeks, we’ve been down to less than a one day supply of some blood types. Right now, we have a couple days supply which is much lower than what we really need to be .. we really need a lot of people to come out this week before the Fourth of July holiday to make sure that we have enough units of blood for our hospitals,” says Jim Watts, Manager of Donor Relations.

People donated in Champaign, Urbana, Danville, Mattoon and Springfield during the “Gift of Life” blood drive. As of Wednesday afternoon, you donated more than 180 pints of of blood.

If you couldn’t make it to the drive but are interested in donating, or hosting a drive, you can click here to make an appointment or contact Community Blood Services.