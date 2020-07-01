Dozens falling for gold scam

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gold is selling at a decade high, but people buying it at gas stations along I-74 may not be getting the deal of a lifetime.

Oakwood Police and gold retailers say they have seen dozens falling for the same scam with the same story. On Tuesday night, an off-duty deputy was fueling up in Oakwood when he was approached by someone asking for help paying for gas.

“One of them stated he was from Dubai and his credit card was inactive and he needed some cash,” says Oakwood Police Chief Ron Soderstrom. “He wanted to know if he would be interested in trading some jewelry for some cash, and he held out a handful of what looked like men’s rings. Gold and such.”

The deputy would not give him the money and threatened to call the police before the men drove off. Its a good thing he didn’t fall for it, because gold retailers like Gold Rush Pawnbrokers in Danville say they have seen the same scheme every day this month.

“We’re seeing a lot of people get taken on this one,” says owner Tom White. “Unfortunately we put out a couple posts on our Facebook pages a couple weeks ago, and we’re still seeing everyday people come in. We’ve already had three people this week.”

Soderstrom says he was also told of a similar incident in Ogden. He says being right on the highway makes those towns bigger targets with an easy get away. Which is why it’s always a good idea to stay skeptical.

“If they’re wanting cash and they’re willing to trade something for cash, refer them to the pawn shop,” says Soderstrom. “Because the pawn shop is going to know if it’s real or not, and just kind of get out of that situation. And if you feel uncomfortable, always call 911 and get the police involved.”

“The problem is that you can be duped very, very easily with gold,” says White. “I would say when in doubt if it’s too good to be true, it’s probably too good to be true.”