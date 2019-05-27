Dozens busted for underage drinking Edgar County Sheriff's Office Robert Smith [ + - ] Video

Update: 12:45 pm, 5/27/19, Monday

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- An 18-year old was arrested during a raid on an underage drinking party.

Authorities say Robert Smith became agitated and out of control when deputies arrived on scene of the event where there was a large crowd in the 6300-block of North 2025th Street late Friday night.

Officials say a fight ensued between Smith and law enforcement before he was taken into custody. Two deputies received minor injuries during the scuffle.

76 others were taken to the sheriff's office to undergo breath analysis. Two were taken to the hospital for alcohol-related medical emergencies.

Smith faces charges of resisting/obstructing an officer. Reports are being forwarded to the state's attorney's office for evaluation and possible charges against any underage drinkers.

Original: 10:50 pm, 5/25/19, Saturday

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Deputies took 72 people to jail for underage drinking.

The sheriff's office got a call around 11:45 pm, Friday, for a report of cars blocking the road south of Vermilion.

When they got there, they found a large underage drinking party. Three people were treated for alcohol-related medical emergencies. Paris Police helped with processing and breath tests.

Edgar County Sheriff's Office officials say, "We take underage drinking seriously and it will not be tolerated."