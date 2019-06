URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The city is hosting a Temporary Outdoor Refreshment Area (TORA) Saturday.

There will be live music and people will be able to purchase alcohol from participating businesses and walk around the designated parts of downtown.

Alcohol may not be brought in from outside the established area and businesses do not have to participate.

TORA

Downtown Urbana Get Down

Saturday, June 22

5 – 8 pm