Downtown designated historic district

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown has earned a major honor. The United States Department of the Interior and National Park Service added the Champaign Downtown Commercial District to the National Register of Historic Places as an Historic District. The designation was announced January 24.







The area consists of 52 contributing and 11 non-contributing facilities and structures, in an area covering nearly 20 acres. Historic District designation provides property owners access to a 20% income tax credit for rehabilitation of income-producing historic structures, access to the National Park Service’s Technical Preservation Services and overall awareness of the area’s history and heritage through increased educational and promotional opportunities.

Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen stated, “This designation is a wonderful recognition of the historic structures that remain a significant part of our revitalized Downtown. Additionally, it provides downtown property owners access to new funding sources as they continue to work to rehabilitate and preserve downtown’s historic buildings. We look forward to the continued and growing success of our Downtown as additional buildings in our City’s core are restored and rebuilt.”

