DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — City of Danville officials are inviting people to join them November 26, as they light up Downtown Danville.

According to Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer, the lights from Harrison to Main Street will be plugged in at 5:30 p.m., lighting up North Vermilion Street throughout Downtown Danville.

After the street is lit, people can walk down to Kresge Park for caroling and Cafe 13 hot cocoa.