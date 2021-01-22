Downtown buildings will be demolished and rebuilt

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA): Some old buildings will soon be new buildings in one town.

The Metropolitan block of Downtown Arcola will be demolished and rebuilt from the ground up. Neighbors say this block has been the anchor of downtown for more than 40 years, but Mayor Ferguson said the buildings are old, decrepit, and unsafe.

A Benton firm called Earth Services bid $179,700 to tear down the block and level it with dirt. Mayor Ferguson believes that although many neighbors are hesitant about the demolition, the time has come to move on and rebuild.

Business downtown has been dwindling for years, he said, but with a brand new Metropolitan block, there is potential for more revenue for the town and more employment for workers.

Demolition will begin in March and will be ready for rebuilding in May.