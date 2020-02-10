Downstate could lose congressional seat

ILLINOIS (AP) — A congressional district in southern Illinois is expected to disappear after the 2020 census, raising concerns about the redistricting process which determines the number of seats a state gets in Congress.

Experts say the 15th Congressional District, which stretches across southern and central Illinois, will most likely be eliminated after the 2020 census because its population has been steadily dwindling.

The population drop will allow Democrats to redraw congressional districts because it’s the dominating party in Illinois. Republican lawmakers are calling on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker to support a joint resolution amendment to change the Illinois constitution’s provisions on redistricting.