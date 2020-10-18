Downed power line sparks brush fire

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Savoy firefighters were called out Sunday morning after grass and bushes were set on fire behind a house in the 200 block of Goldenrod Drive.

Eddie Bain, Public Information Officer for the Savoy Fire Department said the call came in around 10 a.m. Sunday as a downed power line. At the scene, fire crews found that the line was still energized — it continued to ignite grass and put off smoke.

“We’re just waiting for Ameren to come out and de-energize the line,” he said Sunday morning.

WCIA spoke with area residents who said they heard an explosion and then saw flames coming from the creek that the power line runs through.

“Certainly, with the dry conditions and the past days with the wind, it is a concern, in the cities and out in the country as well,” Bain continued. “Certainly, for field fires in the country.

“Even in the city, you still need to be on a little extra alert when things are so dry and windy.”

No residential properties were damaged during the event. Ameren Illinois’ website showed 429 customers were without power services due to an outage Sunday morning.

The estimate restoration time is 2:30 p.m. Sunday.