Double digit increase for area home sales

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Association of REALTORS® (CCAR) reports residential home sale activity in the area rose by double digits during the month of December.
211 residential homes were sold in December, up 19.89% compared to 176 sales in December 2018. For December 2019, the median home sale price stood at $166,000 up 14.68% from $144,750 from December 2018. The average home sale price for December 2019 was $192,522 up 13.99% from December 2018’s price of $168,901.
There were 2,752 homes sold in 2019, off by 5.23% compared to 2,904 homes sold in 2018. According to CCAR, the median home sale price for 2019 was $156,250, up 3.82% from $150,500.
The average home sale price for 2019 for the Champaign County area stood at $178,652, up 1.99% from $175,171 in 2018.