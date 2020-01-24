Double digit increase for area home sales

SAN FRANCISCO – JANUARY 30: A for sale sign is seen on a single family home January 30, 2008 in Vallejo, California. According to the California Association of Realtors in December sales of existing, single family homes in Bay Area homes dropped 38.1 percent from a year ago. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Association of REALTORS® (CCAR) reports residential home sale activity in the area rose by double digits during the month of December.

211 residential homes were sold in December, up 19.89% compared to 176 sales in December 2018. For December 2019, the median home sale price stood at $166,000 up 14.68% from $144,750 from December 2018. The average home sale price for December 2019 was $192,522 up 13.99% from December 2018’s price of $168,901.

There were 2,752 homes sold in 2019, off by 5.23% compared to 2,904 homes sold in 2018. According to CCAR, the median home sale price for 2019 was $156,250, up 3.82% from $150,500.

The average home sale price for 2019 for the Champaign County area stood at $178,652, up 1.99% from $175,171 in 2018.