Door-to-door scams

URBANA, Ill (WCIA)— The Urbana Police Department has gotten reports of “door to door” scammers. They say it’s happening in the city and they want people to be careful who they open their doors to.

Those are people who come to your door, offering fake services like roof repairs, car repairs, or tree trimming. They offer the service you pay and the work isn’t done, or they pose as a group asking for donations for their charity. The city offered advice on how to protect yourself.

They say if you need work done to make sure you do your research, schedule appointments to make sure you know who’s coming to your home, ask for credentials to make sure they are who they say they are, and if someone comes to your door offering work, have them leave their information for a week. That way you have plenty of time to verify their information.

They also suggest leaving your doors locked even when you’re home, and report any suspicious behavior to the police at 217-384-2320.