Donut business pitching in during pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A place to get your morning fix of donuts and coffee is stepping up to help during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is activating $1.25 million in emergency funding to hunger and health relief organizations fighting on the frontlines of the crisis.

The COVID-19 emergency response grants are designed to provide flexible funding to groups for the support they need. Organizations must be verified 501(c)3 nonprofits.

For more information, click here.
To donate to the fund, click here.

