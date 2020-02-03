Don’t be alarmed; siren testing continues

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency sirens will be activated again this week even during calm weather. The Champaign County Emergency Management Agency (CCEMA) says six sirens in the immediate university area and one at Willard Airport will be impacted as part of upgrades to the system.

The system will be modernized from analog to digital and will activate automatically in the tornado warning area issued by the National Weather Service. Evaluating the system involved activating each siren individually for a few seconds. Testing will take place between 8 am – 6 pm, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first Tuesdsay monthly test will take place at 10 am as normal.