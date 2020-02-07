1  of  7
Donors give new rec center financial boost

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District got a big check Thursday to help with a new rec center.

The Kiwanis Club donated $10,000 to the Martens Center fund. The $11 million multi-purpose recreation center is set for construction later this year at the current Human Kinetics Park. Park district Executive Director Joe DeLuce says every penny helps in making a difference in so many lives.

“This is a great opportunity to change the lives of people in north Champaign,” says DeLuce. “It’s really an opportunity to provide a recreation center, education programs that’s really going to make a difference in people’s lives. They were able to see that when we spoke to them before about it, and I think that’s what they’re all about. Helping people in the community, especially kids in the community.”

There are a few fields at the current site. The park district says they plan on having a state of the art building with a more developed outdoor area.

