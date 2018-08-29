Donation makes UI sports history

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As the Fighting Illini get ready to kick off the football season, the UI just received the largest donation in athletics history.

The H.D. Smith Foundation donated $20 million to the Fighting Illini Football Performance Center.

The building will be named the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center. It’s scheduled to open before next season.

Besides the center, $3 million will go to former student athletes to return to campus to complete their degrees and $2 million will go to the Illinois Carle College of Medicine.

