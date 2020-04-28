Domestic disturbance ends in arrest

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A local man was arrested and is due in court after an incident. 38-year old Jeffrey Mingus is accused of obstructing/resisting a police officer. Mingus was arrested about 1:15 pm, Monday, in the 1300-block of Champaign Avenue.

Authorities say officers responded to the scene for a call of a domestic disturbance involving a child custody exchange. At the time, Mingus made multiple attempts to start a physical fight with another man despite police warnings to stop. He was taken into custody and released with a court date.