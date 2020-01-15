Dolphins take 1st place team trophy

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sullivan Blue Dolphins competed at the Seth Dunscomb Memorial New Year Opener, in Decatur, and took home the 1st place team trophy.
High Points Winners
Gabrielle Spain: Girls Open Division 1st Place
Mackenzie Erixon: Girls Open Division 2nd Place
Ethan Schmohe: Boys Age Group 13-14 1st Place
Miles Kersten: Boys Age Group 13-14 2nd Place
Johnathan Iacobazzi: Boys Age Group 11-12 3rd Place
Clayton Schmohe: Boys Open Division 2nd Place
Alivia Melvin: Age Group 9-10 1st Place
Cadenca Schmohe: Age Group 9-10 2nd Place