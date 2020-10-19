Dogs and owners dress for Halloween

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Dogs and their owners got an early start celebrating Halloween at Pour Bros. Brewery Taproom Sunday.

They hosted ‘Pups n’ Pints’, part of their Barktoberfest celebration. People brought their dogs to their patio for one of the first times since they closed for the pandemic.

“One of the biggest questions we had was ‘When are you starting Pups N’ Pints again?’, says co-owner Jason People were looking forward to that during the patio season. That got taken away pretty early on and we were trying to figure out logistically how to make it work. We kind of figured it out as things have become a little bit more steady now.”

Pour Bros. also has a non-profit to support every month for Pups n’ Pints. This month it was Hospice Hearts, an animal rescue for pets who are no longer able to be cared for.