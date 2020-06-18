Dog trainer delivers lunch for sheriff’s department, jail staff

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Derek Crouse, owner of Crouse Canine in Watseka said he’s concerned about ‘mob behavior’ on social media.

“With the volatile landscape of law enforcement and stereotyping of police,” he said, “police officers have been a target for random violence across the US.”

So to show his support and respect for the sacrifices of police officers, Crouse delivered lunch Thursday to the entire staff of the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department, as well as their correctional officers.

He said he got in touch with the Longbranch restaurant in Lerable (near Clifton), adding Nick and Lindsay Bohn loved his idea and covered some of the costs.

Derek Crouse (left) and Lindsay Bohn (right).

Crouse said he runs an at-your-door dog training service focusing on direct training of puppies or adult canines for families and those who can’t travel to Chicago or Champaign. He added both his company and Longbranch are huge supporters of law enforcement.

“There are bad apples in all of our families, our jobs, and our services,” he said. “We get rid of ‘em and enjoy the future of life’s harvest. Stereotypes are lazy. Violence is an option, but not an answer at this time.”