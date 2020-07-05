Dog reunites with former owners

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s safe to say dogs love a rare treat. But today’s treat for Jase was a rare one.

Leslie Katherine Till adopted Jase from a shelter in 2014. At the time, they could only tell her that Jase’s first family was very sad saying goodbye.

However, Till wanted to let them know Jase went to a loving home. So she put the call out on social media.

Fast forward six years, the two families met up Sunday and gave Jase a chance to see his former owners.

Also, Till got to see some long-awaited puppy photos. She said she was very happy that Jase’s first owner got some much-needed closure.

“I’m really happy she was able to get some closure. She didn’t know what happened to Jase or where he ended up, and the fact that she called the humane society every day until he was adopted, she really did care a lot about him,” Till said. “I think it was a great opportunity for me to get some stories about his past and where he came from, and for her to see that he has a really good home.

“I just can’t imagine what it would be like to not know where your dog ended up and they even mentioned sometimes they would drive through town and see a dog that looked like Jase and wonder if that was him, so now they finally have that closure.”

Till also runs the ‘Oh, Honey Pie’ food truck in Champaign.