CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A TikTok video led a dog back home after he disappeared for more than two months.

A family surrendered “Prince” to the Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation in April. They had gotten the dog from a friend.

The shelter said people were overlooking the 10-year-old, so workers decided to help him find a home by promoting him on TikTok. One day after that video was posted, they got an unexpected call. It was Prince’s original owners. They said Prince had run away and they had nearly given up hope finding him.

“It’s part of the reason I took this job is to have a bright side to life. There’s enough sad news out there, you need something positive every once and a while. So it was really good to reconnect them, not everyone that comes through these doors has a happy ending,” said Anna Cusimano, the adoption and promotions coordinator.

Prince is now microchipped, registered and back at home where he belongs.