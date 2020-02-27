Diving into a summer career

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Park District is accepting applications for its lifeguard course. A pre-course evaluation test must be passed in order to take part in the overall lifeguard course.

Candidates are encouraged to set up appointments for pre-course evaluations as soon as possible to make sure those who pass have enough time to finish the required online video modules before the first day of class. The last day of evaluations is Saturday, March 7.

The course fee is $275, but those who successfully complete the course could be eligible for a $225 fee waiver. Successful completion will result in American Red Cross certifications in Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED. Those students can then find employment as lifeguards at area aquatic centers.

Blended Learning Lifeguard Course

Eisenhower Pool

2351 East Cornell Street, Springfield

March 9 – 13

For more information, call (217) 525 – 8847, ext. 1501.