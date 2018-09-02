Divers search Lake Springfield for missing men

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Springfield Firefighters are searching Lake Springfield for two missing men, according to a press release issued late Sunday afternoon.

"We are being assisted by Sangamon County Rescue Squad, Pawnee Firefighters, CWLP security, Springfield Police and DNR Officers," Fire Chief Allen Reyne said.

Someone called 911 around 2pm. Reyne says the department deployed their technical rescue team divers to search the last known location of the missing men.

The search area is just south of CWLP grounds. Choppy waters are making the search and rescue efforts more difficult.

Officials are asking the public to stay away from the area due to the poor water conditions.

The department provided no further details at this time, but said they will issue an updated release as more information is available.